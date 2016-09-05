The Joint Action Committee members of Pondicherry State Parents, Students Welfare Association on September 3 wrote to Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to ensure due share of seats to the CENTAC from private medical colleges which had been allowed to increase intake of students.

The Joint Action Committee has said that nearly seven private medical colleges and deemed universities in Puducherry have allotted 283 seats out of 1,000 MBBS seats to CENTAC for the academic year 2016-17 after talks were held with the Puducherry government in June.

At that point, Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) had an overall intake capacity of 100 seats out of which they had allotted 38 to CENTAC.

With an intake capacity of 150 seats, Sri Venkateswara Medical College allotted 53 to CENTAC. Sri Mankula Vinayagar Medical College allotted 55 out of the 150 seats.

All these colleges come under the Pondicherry Central University and the Pondicherry Fee Committee.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, on August 20 had given approval to PIMS to increase its overall intake from 100 seats to 150 for the academic year of 2016-17.

“Hence, we have requested the Lieutenant Governor to intervene in this issue and allot at least 17 more seats on a par with other private medical colleges which fall under the purview of the Pondicherry Central University and the Pondicherry Fee Committee. Even though PIMS is said to be a minority institution, 50 per cent of the seats of minority are given to the government in other States to be filled as government quota,” noted Balasubramaniam, president, Pondicherry State Parents, Students Welfare Association Federation.