Inter-state gang of car thieves busted, one held

Mission accomplished: Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Ranjan addressing a press conference on Friday along with Superintendent of Police (North) Rachna Singh and Rameshwar Chavan, Inspector, Crime Brach, Akola district in Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Puducherry police busted an inter-state gang of auto thieves involved in sale of stolen cars from Maharashtra. The police arrested Murugan alias Masilamani, 43, a resident of Thattanchavady in connection with the case.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rajiv Ranjan said on getting information about the racket, a team led by Superintendent of Police North Rachna Singh and STF Inspector Karthikeyan was formed. The team mounted surveillance in and around Puducherry and nabbed Murugan who was part of the inter-State gang.

Modus operandi

Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang had stolen cars from Maharashtra and sold them to their associates at different places, including the accused Murugan in Puducherry. Murugan sold the cars in Pudupet flea market in Chennai.

The agents engaged by Murugan dismantle the stolen cars, take out the parts and sell them in the flea market.

They created duplicate documents for the stolen cars using the registration number and chassis number of cars destroyed in accidents.

The cars were sold as genuine cars to unsuspecting buyers by lifting the registration and chassis numbers of the vehicles.

Mr. Ranjan said Murugan had confessed to have received more than 30 cars, particularly SUVs from Akola district in Maharashtra. A case has been registered under Section 41 (i) (d) of CrPC and he will taken on transit remand by the Maharashtra police, he said.

The STF will launch an investigation whether any moles were present in the transport department to assist and facilitate the sale and purchase of such cars.