Clean and Green:Officials of the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee inspecting units making Ganesha idols in Puducherry on Thursday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

As it does every year, the PPCC will be conducting pre and post idol immersion coastal water monitoring this year

Officials of the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC), Department of Science, Technology & Environment, undertook inspections at Ganesha idol making units to ensure compliance with eco-friendly norms during the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival falling on September 5.

As it does every year, the PPCC will be conducting pre and post idol immersion coastal water monitoring this year.

No to Plaster of Paris

During the inspections, which were also carried out at idol making sites in Karaikal, officials advised the artisans to avoid Plaster of Paris and use natural colours only. A Tamil circular has been prepared and handed over to them.

PPCC has also conducted a pre-immersion coastal water sampling on at Puducherry and Karaikal.

While in olden days, the idols of Ganesha were made with only earthen clay, the practice shifted to using various materials and paints that result in polluting water bodies.

Devotees engaged in idol immersion have been asked to follow the do’s and don’ts issued by the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi, which have been posted on the department website www.dste.puducherry.gov. in. Using traditional clay for idol making rather than baked clay, water soluble and non-toxic natural dyes only, and leaving the worship material at a designated place before the immersion site and immersion in the sea between low tide line and high tide line (irrespective of its depth) and using smaller size idols were among the guidelines.

NOC mandatory

An NOC from Puducherry Pollution Control Committee is also mandatory.

Devotees are also instructed to strictly avoid use of toxic and non-degradable chemical dyes,

Littering of worship material — like flowers, clothes and decorating material made of paper and plastics — and burning of solid wastes at the immersion sites.