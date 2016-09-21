The Sri Aurobindo Foundation for Integral Management (SAFIM), an initiative of the Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajalakshmi School of Business, Chennai, to promote knowledge and value systems in the domains of marketing and behavioural sciences.

According to a press note, the MoU with the RSB, which runs a two-year full-time post-graduate diploma in management, will pave the way for jointly organised seminars, conferences, workshops for corporate professionals, Government institutions, private organisations, academic institutions and joint research projects/surveys in the two domains.

Resolving challenges

SAFIM propounds inward-looking leadership and the principle of management by consciousness to help executives and corporate leaders resolve organisational challenges and the MoU will seek to build on these aspects.