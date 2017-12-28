Puducherry

Honour for Tamil writer

Ilamathy Janakiraman, professor of Tamil, Pondicherry University, who has been honoured with the ‘Saiva Sithandha Maamani’ award, was on Wednesday felicitated by Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh.

The award was given by Malisia Melmaruvathur Adhiprasakthi Aanmeega Arapani Iyyakam to honour her contribution in the Tamil literary field.

Prof. Ilamathy Janakirman, a leading writer and poet in Tamil, has penned many books on Tamil Sangam and modern literature.

Pondicherry University Registrar-in-charge K. Tharanikkarasu also participated in the felicitation.

Dec 28, 2017

