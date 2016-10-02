Event at TASMAI has been postponed to October 4.

The Hindustani classical soiree featuring Soham Munim on the sitara and Ravish Shet on tabla originally scheduled on Sunday at TASMAI has been postponed to October 4.

Soham Munim started learning sitar under Basab Sen and took further guidance under Pt. Kartick Kumar and Pt. Shyamal Chatterjee.

He has played in number of festivals of Hindustani classical music and has collaborated in world music projects in the attempt of reaching at a positively universal connect. Soham has created his own instrument, the SiGui.

Hailing from Kochi, Ravish Shet has played alongside musicians in a number of genre, including Hindustani classical, bhajan, ghazal and world music collaborations. Ravish had started learning under U. S. Balaram and is training under Rupak Bhattacharjee and his guru Pt. Anindo Chatterjee.

The concert will commence at 8 p.m. at TASMAI at 11, advocate Chinna Tambi St, Between 2nd and 3rd Cross, Kuruchikuppam.