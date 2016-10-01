It had been alleged that the Puducherry Health Minister suppressed details of his educational qualification.

The Madras High Court on Friday granted an interim stay on the criminal proceedings against the Health Minister of Puducherry for allegedly suppressing facts in an election affidavit in 2012.

According to the prosecution, Malladi Krishna Rao, who currently holds seven portfolios in the ministry of the Union Territory, has been charged with allegedly suppressing several facts in the affidavit filed by him before the returning officer of the Yanam Assembly constituency in 2012.

It was alleged that he wilfully suppressed details regarding his educational qualification among others. Denying the allegation, Mr. Malladi Krishna Rao contended that the entire case is an abuse of law and it is neither maintainable in law or on facts.

“The complaint states that the petitioner had contested in the Puducherry election in 2012, for which he had filed the alleged affidavit.

The very statement in the complaint is contrary to facts as the Assembly election was conducted only in 2011 and not in 2012,” argued the petitioner’s counsel.

The petitioner requested the court to quash the entire proceedings.

When the plea came up for hearing before Justice P.N. Prakash, the judge granted an interim stay.

