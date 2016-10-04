handiwork:(Clockwise) A child seen making a vinayaka doll out of clay; children and parents at the workshop organised by the Pondicherry Crafts Foundation at Gandhi Thidal; A girl seen fully engrossed in completing her work of art; a toddler with her clay lollipop. —Photo: T. Singaravelou

Doll-making workshop organised for children as part of the Navarathri handicraft festival

One-and-half- year old Janani took a ball of clay and fixed it on top of an ice cream stick, even as she exclaimed “lollipop” looking at her parents.

She had come along with her parents to take part in the clay-toy making workshop organised by the Pondicherry Crafts Foundation.

As part of the ongoing Navarathri handicraft festival near Gandhi Thidal, Pondicherry Crafts Foundation had organised a workshop for the children.

Vijayalakshmi, a homemaker, had come along with her son from Gundupalayam to attend the workshop. “It is fun to make clay toys with children. We learnt about the workshop through media and decided to participate,” she said.

Nearly 300 children from different parts of Puducherry gathered at the Gandhi Thidal on Sunday morning to learn the art of clay-toy making. “This workshop is organised to create awareness the traditional art of golu making. It is an effort to continue the tradition by teaching the youngsters. We have been doing this work for the past 25 years,” said V.K.Munusamy, President, Pondicherry Crafts Foundation.

He added that a certificate of participation will be given to the children and even elders who made clay toys.