Rohit Baluja, president, Institute of Road Traffic Education, New Delhi, during a traffic management training programme in Puducherry on Thursday.

Says plan aimed to overhaul the public transport system is being considered

Revenue and Transport Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan has stressed the need for adopting alternative system of transportation in Puducherry to ease the current traffic congestion.

Speaking at a training programme for police personnel on traffic management at the Police Training School here on Thursday, he said that normally, 40 per cent of the population should use public transportation facility. But in Puducherry, only 20 per cent of the population were utilising the services, according to a recent study.

A total plan aimed at overhaul of the public transport system to reduce congestion with significant improvement in management of parking spaces, widening of roads, construction of over bridges, multi-level parking and level crossings at various places in the city by 2030 would involve an expenditure of Rs. 5,000 crore.

PPP model

However, the government alone cannot implement such a plan and was toying with different ideas through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The government plans to give a statutory status to the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) to find a lasting solution to traffic congestion, he said.

Helmet rule

Mr. Shahjahan said that two-wheeler riders must also be sensitised on the need for wearing helmets. Although an attempt was made by the government to pass an Act for enforcing the helmet rule the plan was subsequently shelved following protests from various quarters.

Rohit Baluja, president of the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), suggested setting up of a effective traffic management system to analyse the problems and find solutions. He also stressed the need for strict enforcement of road safety rules and training of officers for the same.

