The demand would lead to disintegration of the Union Territory.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said his government is not in favour of obtaining Statehood for the Union Territory as it would lead to its disintegration. The administration would, instead, press for special category status.

Replying to a question by AIADMK legislature party leader A. Anbalagan, he said the territorial assembly had adopted five resolutions in the past seeking Statehood.

Further, the viability report prepared by the Finance Management and Research Institution was also forwarded to the Union Home Ministry in 1993, 1995, 1999 and 2004 demanding Statehood.

Successive governments had pressed for the demand to obtain Statehood but considering the peculiar physical boundary of the UT with three enclaves of the territory located in three different States, it would be difficult to obtain the status.

“For obtaining Statehood, the territory needs to be contiguous. If it were to get the status we may have to part with Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. Our government is not in favour of that,” he said.

The government would continue to pursue the demand for special category status. Even on this count, there were certain norms which stood as a hurdle in getting the status.

However, the government would seek help from the Union government in relaxing the norms to attain the special category status, he said.

The Chief Minister said the financial assistance from the Union government would substantially increase once UT was given special category status. The Centre would provide 90 per cent as grant towards committed expenditure and UT’s share would be just 10 per cent, he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the government would also try to prevail upon the Centre to include UT under the ambit of Finance Commission so as to get more tax share.

The AIADMK leader said the Congress party had deceived the people by giving false promise of getting Statehood. He wondered why the Congress party made it as a poll promise when they were fully aware that it would not be possible to attain the status.