Govt. to address issue of low visibility at the airport

On the radar: SpiceJet is keen on introducing a flight service between Puducherry and Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Expressing the government’s resolve to provide all infrastructure at the Puducherry Airport, Chief Secretary Manoj Parida on Wednesday said the concern expressed by SpiceJet on the low visibility problem would be addressed.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government had taken note of the report about low visibility at the airport. The Hindu on Wednesday had carried a report on disruption in flight operations due to low visibility.

Mr. Parida said the government would take steps to overcome the problem. The airline operator had expressed their interest to launch the service from here to Bengaluru, he said.

Land identified

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had been approached to expand the Puducherry airport instead of setting up a new airport in Chennai. Necessary land for runway expansion had been identified in Tamil Nadu, he said. To a question whether the standoff between ruling government and Lieutenant Governor had any impact on the bureaucracy, the Chief Secretary said it had disrupted the functioning of administrative machinery because of contradictory orders issued by Ministers and the Lt. Governor.

The Home Ministry had clarified on certain matters and other issues would be addressed in the due course.

Asked about the Lt. Governor’s demand for his removal from the post, Mr. Parida said those were issues to be decided by the Union Government.

On the hierarchy, the Chief Secretary said he had to report to the Chief Minister. ‘’Even my CR (confidential report) goes first to the Chief Minister, then to the Lt. Governor and finally to the Home Ministry,” he said.

There were many positive things happening in the administration, including resumption of flight service, beach beautification and work to operationalise the port. “It is not that no development is happening”, he added.