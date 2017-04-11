Govt. plans big for Ambedkar Jayanti

more-in

Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, Government of Puducherry, has proposed to celebrate the 125th birth centenary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in a grand and befitting manner in the Union Territory of Puducherry on April 14 and 15.

In the Puducherry region, the department has charted a scheduled of programme consisting of various events or rallies or competitions among the students and prize distribution, cultural programmes and so on in coordination with the Department of Art and Culture and Education Department at Ambedkar Manimandapam, Beach Road, Puducherry.

The programme will begin with Bheem Jothi Rally at 6 a.m. on April 14. Starting from Seliyamedu, Kariyamanikkam, Madagadepet, Thirukaur, and PIMS, nearly 125 people will participate in the 125-km rally that will converge at Anna Statue and reach Ambedkar Manimandapam at 10 a.m. via Anna Salai, Nehru Street, Saint Louis Street, Saint Gilles Street, and Beach Road.

The Chief Minister, Speaker, Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, Secretaries, and other dignitaries will deliver the speech after unveiling Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in the Manimandapam.

Unveiling of statue

The commemoration programme will commence with the unveiling of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue erected at Manimandapam. This will be followed by speeches of prominent dignitaries. An evening with different cultural programmes will be organised after 4 p.m., including music, debate, stage play, and folk art at Ambedkar Manimandapam on Beach Road. Artistes, including Kalaimamani Dakshinamurthy, will play nadaswaram from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by Bharatanatyam at 5 p.m., music programme by Kalaimamani Jayamurthy at 5.30 p.m., prize distribution, and felicitation programme from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Different folk arts will be performed from 7 p.m.