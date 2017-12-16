Government to issue dated securities

more-in

The government of Puducherry will sell by auction dated securities for ₹100 crore with a five-year tenure. Securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of ₹10,000 and in multiples of ₹10,000 thereafter, a government release here said.

The auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office (Fort), on December 19.

Interested persons, firms, companies, corporate bodies, institutions, provident fund trusts, regional banks, and co-operative banks may submit a single consolidated non-competitive bid on behalf of all its constituents in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) available on the website www.rbi.org.in on the same day between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.