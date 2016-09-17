The Directorate of Information Technology will organise a job fair here in November. Leading IT industries will hold interviews during the fair, Secretary to Department of Information Technology D. Manikandan said here on Friday.

Mr. Manikandan told presspersons that the Directorate in collaboration with the proposed Pondicherry Engineering College’s Placement Consortium (PECPC) had planned to facilitate more campus interviews on regular basis in colleges.

Mr. Manikandan said that e-office would be introduced for around 250 officers in various departments for automation of files. Ten offices for each village panchayat would be automated.