grooving to the music:A dandiya workshop under way at the School of Dance and Fitness Experience in Puducherry. —Photos: T. Singaravelou

Women learn the dance form to celebrate Navaratri Utsav on October 9.

Women clad in saris and anarkalis stood in front of a line of mirrors following the choreographer on the third floor of the School of Dance and Fitness Experience (SDFX) on Kamaraj Salai.

They were learning the steps of Dandiya dance to take part in the Dandiya Raas 2016 to be celebrated as part of Navaratri Utsav on October 9 in Sangamitra Convention Centre. The festive season is round the corner and everyone is gearing up to spread the joy of celebrations.

The eclectic mix of north and south Indian communities residing in Puducherry creates space for more festivities. Every year, Navaratri festival in the Union Territory of Puducherry brings together different communities and cultures.

The sizeable community of Gujaratis and Marwaris residing in Puducherry have been hosting cultural shows for the past 12 years. This year, Dandiya fever is back and it is catching on among the south Indians as well.

Sathish. M of School of Dance and Fitness Experience says that ‘Dandiya Night’ was not held for the past two years in Puducherry due to various reasons. “Hence, we have up taken up the initiative to organise ‘Dandiya Night’ this year. For the first time, this is going to be an open event at Sangamitra Convention Centre,” he said.

Mr.Sathish is conducting a workshop to teach Dandiya at the dance school. Tulika Kasliwal, manager of the dance studio, is also training for the Navaratri ustav. “In this dance school, we also value Dandiya and Garba as a dance form. This is traditionally performed in front of goddess Durga. The Dandiya dance is taught in three batches for kids, youth and adults,” she said.

“We started the dance workshop last week. Even south Indians have come forward to learn this art,” said Mr.Sathish.

Forty-year-old Sittire says that being a south Indian, she have always been eager to learn and perform Dandiya. “Age has no limit to this dance form. I am excited to take part in the festival,” she said.

He added that they are expecting more than 1,000 people to participate in the Navaratri utsav, which is going to be held for a whole day. “There will be stalls, games. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi is expected to be part of the festival,” he said.

The event has special attractions including ‘mata pooja’ and ‘bhakti’, Diwali re-sale mela, Dandiya Night (Garba and Dandiya), live music, multi-cuisine food stalls, dance performance and exciting games and lots of prizes. “Only those with the entry passes would be allowed to the Dandiya Night that will begin at 6 p.m. However, it is going to be a day-long event and it will begin at 11 a.m.,” he said.