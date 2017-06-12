Free rides for elderly, disabled around Promenade Beach

more-in

Senior citizens and differently-abled persons visiting the famed Beach promenade can now hop onto an e-rickshaw, the battery powered three-wheeler, and enjoy a free ride. The free ride began on Monday under an initiative of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment.

Hi-Tech Civil Engineering Pvt. Ltd, a contractor of National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) implementing the beach restoration project, sponsored the vehicle under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The e-rickshaw will be managed by the Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC). Two drivers have been engaged to provide free rides for senior citizens and differently-abled persons visiting the beach. Based on the response the Government will be introducing more e-rickshaws as a mode of public transport, an official said.

Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy launched the facility on Monday. MLAs K. Lakshminarayanan and M.N.R. Balan, and Chief Secretary Manoj Parida participated.

The government had announced that e-rickshaw permits would be issued for operating non-polluting battery operated vehicle within the boulevard area in the budget presented on the floor of the Assembly for 2015-16.

The Government also framed procedural guidelines for licensing /registration / fitness/grant of permit of e-rickshaw so as to provide affordable transport to senior citizens, women, children and infirm people for last mile connectivity from bus stops, railway stations to their houses.