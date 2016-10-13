Prime suspect says incident a case of mistaken identity, former minister petitions Governor

The police have arrested four persons, including a former life convict for hurling country-made bombs on the residence of a former Minister’s kin in Sudhana Nagar in Mudaliarpet here. The arrested — Kumar alias Sanikumar (37), a former life convict, Christopher (42), Sridhar alias Srikanth (39) and Sundar (30) — have been remanded in custody.

SSP (Law and Order) Rajiv Ranjan said three special teams had been formed to nab the culprits who hurled bombs on the house of Arivazhagan, a relative of former Minister P. Rajavelu. – Special Correspondent