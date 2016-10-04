Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday laid the foundation stone for additional buildings worth Rs. 1 crore under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme scheme in the Rajiv Gandhi Government Arts and Science College here. The two-storey building will include a conference hall and state-of-the-art computerised lab and classrooms. The Chief Minister also inaugurated new bus route from Andiyarpalayam to Puducherry and purified drinking water station at Anand Nagar in Thavalakuppam. Ministers A. Namassivayam, M.O.H.F. Shahjahan and R. Kamalakannan participated.

Please Wait while comments are loading...