Forum demands 50% medical seats under govt. quota

more-in

Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has called upon Puducherry government to conduct common counselling under Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) for seven medical and two dental colleges in the union territory and ensure that 50% of the seats are under the government quota.

In a release, V. Bala of the association said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a notification directing all principal secretaries to hold common counselling for admission to postgraduate and undergraduate medical courses from the academic year 2017 -18, including for management and NRI quota seats. The government should finalise the fees for PG courses via fees committee headed by retired judge Rajeshwari.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made it mandatory to have common counselling for UG and PG medical courses in all institutions run by the state government concerned. UGC has directed all deemed universities that they shall be part of common counselling for admission in common courses based on the marks obtained in NEET. For all India quota seatsthe Directorate-General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.