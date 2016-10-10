Cities » Puducherry

Puducherry, October 10, 2016
Updated: October 10, 2016 05:38 IST

Export facilitation centre opened

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
V. Narayanasamy
V. Narayanasamy

It will help exporters find new markets, says CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday inaugurated an export facilitation centre of the Puducherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIPDIC). The centre will function from a building run by PIPDIC on Jawaharlal Nehru Street.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the building, the Chief Minister said the centre would assist exporters to find new markets and provide incentives.

The new industrial policy, he said, would certainly help in attracting investments from domestic as well as foreign entrepreneurs.

Minister for Industries M.O.H.F Shahjahan said the centre had been set up with assistance of Rs. 1 crore from the Union Government. The facilitation centre would act as a catalyst for exporters to find new markets.

Chairman of PIPDIC R. Siva and Managing Director of PIPDIC T. Karikalam were present.

More In: Puducherry
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Full coverage: Assembly elections 2016

Tamil Nadu

Opposition divided on issue of interim Chief Minister

History repeats itself in Tamil Nadu

Team inspects Mettur, Bhavanisagar dams

Five dead, 11 injured in cracker unit blast

CPI leader opposes demand for President’s rule

When Apollo was out of bounds for Jayalalithaa

Milk pot procession taken out

International Day for Disaster Reduction

Three killed in accident

Chennai

Spotlight on linking 145 lakes with stormwater drains

Availing maternity benefits, an ordeal

Stay connected during Metro tunnel rides

Gang murders AIADMK councillor in Tiruttani

Book released in legal luminary’s honour

Drain remains a pain

CBI registers case against Repco official

Madurai

A huge market that is struggling against odds

Milk pot procession for CM’s recovery

Girls celebrate International Day of the Girl Child

Argument between employees leads to flash strike

Two kids die after eating ‘poison-laced cake’

Denied of skating practice, boy ends life

SC panel intervenes in Santhi case

Plus One boy ends life

Man stabbed to death

Register FIRs irrespective of jurisdiction, court tells police

Coimbatore

Concretising tree basal area causes concern

Police remove alm seekers from city roads

SISMA ties up with Sugarcane Breeding Institute

Co-optex introduces ‘Vintage Kanjeevaram’

Residents worry as Khandal Channel turns into open sewer

Tiruchirapalli

Not just a kolam but a Thanjavur painting

2,417 cases settled for Rs. 2.79 crore

Central team to visit delta region today

Child missing case probe on

Bharathidasan University Constituent College construction work over

School bags trophy

Dermatologist critical

“Medical dermatology needs importance”

Cauvery issue: Protest staged against Centre

Supporters of different parties wait outside a counting centre in Puducherry on Thursday. Photo: S.S. Kumar
The Congress, which emerged as the single largest party, won 15 seats and its ally, the DMK two, to ensure a comfortable majority in the 30-seat Puducherry Assembly. AIADMK, which contested the elections on its own, won four seats.

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Puducherry

Bombs hurled at house of ex-Minister’s kin

Miscreants hurled country-made bombs at the residence of Arivazhagan, a relative of former Minister P. Rajavelou, in Sudhana Nagar near Nain... »