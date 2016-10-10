Export facilitation centre opened

It will help exporters find new markets, says CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday inaugurated an export facilitation centre of the Puducherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIPDIC). The centre will function from a building run by PIPDIC on Jawaharlal Nehru Street.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the building, the Chief Minister said the centre would assist exporters to find new markets and provide incentives.

The new industrial policy, he said, would certainly help in attracting investments from domestic as well as foreign entrepreneurs.

Minister for Industries M.O.H.F Shahjahan said the centre had been set up with assistance of Rs. 1 crore from the Union Government. The facilitation centre would act as a catalyst for exporters to find new markets.

Chairman of PIPDIC R. Siva and Managing Director of PIPDIC T. Karikalam were present.