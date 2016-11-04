IMAGE MARRED:Different groups have been pulling the university in different directions, says the ex-MP.— FILE PHTO: T. SINGARAVELOU

Says state of affairs in the varsity has been deteriorating steadily

The former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass has appealed to President Pranab Mukherjee to intervene and appoint a new Vice-Chancellor for Pondicherry Central University in place of Dr. Chandra Krishnamurthy who was removed from the post on July 4, 2016.

In a memorandum addressed to the President, Mr. Ramadass pointed out that the university had been seriously suffering without a head ever since J.A.K. Tareen demitted office on February 1, 2013 and an unqualified, ineligible and incompetent Dr. Chandra Krishnamurthy assumed charge in his place.

“An ill-equipped and illegal VC mismanaged the affairs of the university, adopted questionable methods, indulged in favouritism, disgraced the bodies of the university, created factions among the teaching and non-teaching staff and retarded the growth of affiliated institutions,” he said and added that the Pondicherry University provided a classic case of how a prestigious central university can be devastated simply by the indifferent approach and inappropriate decisions of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Mr. Ramadass pointed out that the state of affairs in the university had been deteriorating in the absence of a regular VC.

Several statutory and key positions such as Director of Studies, Controller of Examinations, Dean, College Development Council; Director, Academic Staff College; Director of Distance Education; Dean, School of Law; Dean, Students Welfare; and Director, Human Resource Development Centre had been vacant.

“Faculty members with little or no exposure to administration have been given in-charge positions and are unable to apply their mind to take correct and quick decisions on various day-to-day issues which causes undue delay in disposing of files,” he said.

About 125 faculty positions and several technical positions were lying vacant and daily rated members who were working on contract basis were engaged as faculty members in a Central University.

Since there had been no commanding leader, different groups in the institution were moving in directions putting in peril the larger interest of the university, he said.

“The functioning of the university is disrupted frequently for flimsy reasons and marred by indiscipline, protest, and intervention of the police. In the absence of a regular VC, there is a policy paralysis and no development activity worth the name is undertaken,” Mr. Ramadass said.

He urged Mr. Mukherjee to appoint a person of stature to save the university from degradation.