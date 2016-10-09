Graduates receiving course kit from Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan at the I.T finishing school programme in Puducherry on Saturday. D. Manikandan, IT Secretary, is in the picture.— Photo: T.Singaravelou

Programme under Information Technology Finishing School inaugurated

In a bid to bridge the gap between education and employability, the Directorate of Information and Technology and the Puducherry e-Governance Society, Government of Puducherry, along with the ICT Academy have initiated a soft skills and advanced technology skills programme under Information Technology Finishing School (I.T Finishing School).

Inaugurating the programme for the year 2016-17, Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan said only 100 out of 1,000 students were recruited by companies during a job fair in Puducherry. “When we analysed the reason, we found that many failed to fulfil the requirements of the companies. They lacked in employability skills such as required personality, language and communication skills,” he said.

In order to bridge this gap, the government has initiated this skill training programme. The I.T Finishing School programme has designed the syllabus based on the industries’ requirements.

This year, the programme will train 5,000 graduates followed by assessment and certification. On completion, the students will receive globally recognised IT certification, which will help them get placements in multinational companies. “The programme will train the students in technical, managerial and communication skills. We will provide placements to the students on completion of the training programme,” M.Sivakumar, CEO, ICT Academy.

ICT Academy is an initiative of the Government of India in collaboration with the State governments and industries.

“It is a non-profit venture under the public-private partnership (PPP) model that endeavours to train the higher education teachers and students to create next generation teachers and industry-ready students,” said Mr. Sivakumar.

A job fair will also be organised this month-end to open up opportunities for the graduates in Puducherry.

The 180-hour programme provides training to final-year graduation students selected by colleges across Puducherry. The students selected from government, private engineering, polytechnic, arts and science colleges will be trained in different skills based on their disciplines.

For the students completing IT course, the I.T Finishing School programme will train them in VM Ware, Cloud, Big Data, communication and personality development. While mechanical engineering graduates will be trained in AutoCAD, building information system, the arts and science graduates will be trained in Cloud, Big Data, Banking and Finance.

There are nearly 40 trainers in ICT Academy. “We also outsource trainers based on the disciplines where training is required,” said an ICT Academy staff.

D. Manikandan, Secretary, IT, Government of Puducherry, underlined that the government of Puducherry has taken upon itself the responsibility to continue the I.T Finishing programme even without any financial assistance from the Centre.

“This year, we are going to hold training impact analysis. ICT has agreed to conduct training impact analysis every two years to reassess the curriculum. The training is provided almost free of cost to the students in Puducherry and it will ensure the participants get jobs,” he said.

At least three job fairs would be organised this year. “If the graduates who underwent training failed to get employment, they will be given additional refresher training,” Mr. Manikandan said.

Mr. Shahjahan released the course kit and urged the students to acquire proficiency in English language.