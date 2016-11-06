In a first, an electronic transmitted postal ballot system will be piloted for service voters in the Nellithope by-election on November 19 under the watch of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to an ECI press note, the "Electronic Transmitted Postal Ballot” delivery system developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), allows service voters to receive the downloadable postal ballot through two-layer secure electronic medium-secured ‘One Time Password (OTP)’ for downloading the encrypted files sent through mobile/e-mail and the system generated unique “Personal Identification Number" (PIN) for decrypting and printing each and every single postal ballot.