(Clockwise) Artists perform at Bacardi NH7 House Party held at Ashok Beach Resort on ECR Road on Saturday; a concert in progress; and youngsters soak in the atmosphere. –Photos: S.S. Kumar

Bands from across country enthral fans at beach resort on the outskirts

Pulsating electronica shook awake the idyllic outskirts of this laid-back coastal city as a music gig got the audience swaying at a beach resort off the East Coast Road.

The crowd that poured into The Ashok Beach Resort beginning at 5 pm on Saturday evening moved to the rhythm of music, jiving and jumping as a handful of electronic music bands showed why they are a force to reckon with in the contemporary music scene.

Bacardi NH 7 Weekender brought with it the varied electronic dance music bands from across the country to Puducherry. From Delhi-based Nucleya and Dualist Inquiry to Chennai-based Skrat and Sapta bands and The Raghu Dixit Project performed till late night on Saturday.

Different genres of music ranging from electronic, folk and indie music enthralled the music lovers of all ages as they crooned and danced. The Bacardi House Party began with Sapta band as they produced an energetic and compelling live music in their third gig in Puducherry. Conceived by Marti Bharath in 2007, Sapta is a groundbreaking independent electronica fusion band.

Seven albums and over 150 tracks old, Sapta’s live set up and the crackling combination of Tapass Naresh on drums and Marti literally blew the crowd away with his brass.

Skrat followed Sapta performing their ‘Love Rider’, ‘Stomp’ songs. The Dualist Inquiry entered the stage with a different touch. Music producer and guitarist Sahej Bakshi mesmerised everyone with his unique style.

Channelling his passion as his work, Mr.Bakshi told The Hindu : “It is nice when passion becomes a full-time job.” Hailed as India’s biggest cultural and musical export, The Raghu Dixit Project’s music lifted the spirit of the audience. His music strongly rooted in Indian traditions and culture, was presented with a contemporary, global sound.

One of the earliest proponents of the now popular genre of Dubstep in India, Nucleya was reserved for the end. Playing from his recent album Raja Baja, Udyan Sagar (Nucleya) kept the celebrations alive till the event concluded.