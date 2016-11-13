Stating that the misuse of prescription drugs has been on the rise of late in south India, Dr. A. Venkadesh Babu, I.R.S., Assistant Narcotics Commissioner, Central Bureau of Narcotics, said a large number of college students was falling prey to drug abuse and addiction.

He was addressing students during an awareness programme on the ‘Ill effects of Drug Abuse and Addiction’, organised by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in collaboration with the Central Bureau of Narcotics on Thursday. Dr. Venkadesh stated that both demand reduction and supply reduction were essential to contain the drug menace.