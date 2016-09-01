Budget has set aside Rs. 7 crore for purpose

The territorial administration has taken all necessary steps to clean up the drainage channels in urban and rural areas of the Union Territory before the onset of monsoon, Minister for Public Works Department A. Namassivayam informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a special mention tabled by Congress member M.N.R Balan, the budget has set aside a sum of Rs. 7 crore for cleaning the drains. For taking up the work in urban areas, a tender had been floated and government was in the process of issuing the work order. In a day or two, the work to clean the drains would commence, he said.