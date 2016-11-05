The stray dog that bit 11 persons in the Goubert Market in Puducherry being taken for sterilisation on Friday, and its litter of nine puppies.— PHOTOS: T. SINGARAVELOU

A stray dog that went on a biting spree injuring over 11 persons in the Goubert Market was caught by municipal workers and a team of the Veterinarian Welfare and Animal Society of Pondicherry on Friday.

The Puducherry municipality swung into action after it received several complaints from people who were bitten by the dog in the last four days.

A protective mother

An official of the Veterinarian Welfare and Animal Society of Pondicherry said the dog had been seen in the market for the last few months and had recently given birth to nine puppies. The dog was protective of its puppies and attacked people when it perceived any threat to them. However, none of the shopkeepers in the Goubert Market were attacked by it.

The stray dog was caught after an hour-long ordeal and kept for observation at a centre of the Department of Animal Husbandry to find out whether it was rabid.

The dog would be vaccinated and sterilised after her puppies were separated from her.