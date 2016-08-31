DMK legislator Geetha Anandan on Tuesday expressed her anguish over the lack of adequate facilities for women legislators staying at the Government Guest House in Uppalam here.

Participating in the general discussion on the budget, Ms. Anandan said that four women Legislators elected to the Assembly from Puducherry and Karaikal regions were presently staying at the Government Guest House in Uppalam.

The Government was planning to construct a guest house in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, for the benefit of pilgrims from the Union Territory. But the guest house at Puducherry where the women Legislators were staying lacked security and basic amenities.

Expressing concern over the lack of proper maintenance, she said that the rooms in the premises lacked proper drinking water and power supply. The doors of the rooms also did not have latches. The government should first think of improving the facilities in the guest house here before planning to construct new premises in Tirumala, she said.

The DMK Legislator also pointed out that the Puducherry Power Corporation Limited in Karaikal was also lacking adequate gas to augment power. The government had planned to increase the power generation from 32 to 100 MW. But this was not possible due to want of gas.

Ms. Anandan also said that the administrator in Karaikal lacked adequate powers. The Collector should be equipped with more powers so that the present situation of approaching Puducherry frequently could be avoided.

While the government was clamouring for more power from New Delhi it was not taking care of Karaikal’s representation to equip the region with more administrative privileges and power, she added.