RISING TO THE OCCASION:An emergency operation and control room will be set up in Puducherry to respond to distress calls during the monsoon.

District Collector says plan has been formulated based on experience gained during last year’s monsoon

A Comprehensive Disaster Management Plan 2016 has been formulated as part of enhancing preparedness ahead of the arrival of northeast monsoon in Puducherry, District Collector Satyendra Singh Dursawat said on Thursday .

“From the experience in tackling disasters during the monsoon last year, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) have jointly formulated this plan,” he said.

Mr. Dursawat told presspersons here that emergency operation centre and control room would be in place to address emergency calls.

“There will be district-, taluk-, and village-level Emergency Safety Teams (ESTs) comprising representatives from 20 departments, including police, transport, and public distribution system,” he added.

Volunteers of NCC, NSS, and Nehru Yuva Kendra along with coastal guards would be part of the EST. In addition to the ESTs, Rescue and Rehabilitation Team constituting staff from the electricity, fire, revenue and Public Works Departments has been formed.

“To supply food and drinking water, nine central kitchens are ready,” he said.

Mr. Dursawat said that they had identified 130 acres of low-lying areas which were prone to flooding. “Besides, 120 shelters have been planned and there is a toll-free number 1070 and 1077. Apart from this, we will soon announce more emergency numbers. People can call these numbers in case of emergencies and the emergency safety teams will be rushed to the spot immediately,” he said.

The administration had taken up dredging work of all canals and drains on war-footing. “Dredging work was being carried out in 16 big canals. The commune panchayats will dredge the small canals. The work will be completed by October 20,” he said.

A mock drill would be held at 6 a.m. on October 8. “We have instructed everyone to be prepared on October 8. It will be a surprise mock drill and could be conducted in any place,” he said.