Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Chief Secretary Manoj Parida at the launch of the bookSamvidhan Kavyaby Director-General of Police S.K. Gautam in Puducherry.

In an effort to make laymen understand the Constitution, Director-General of Police (DGP) S.K. Gautam has written a book of couplets that capture the essence of the Constitutional principles.

Titled Samvidhan Kavya , the book is a compilation of 238 couplets with illustrations on many of the defining Articles and Directive Principles of the Constitution.

“The Constitution is an important document which every citizen should read and understand. I wanted to simplify it for a layman to read. So it took the poetry form,” said Mr. Gautam.

He added that through the poems, he had covered the entire Constitution. Each couplet is written with a reference to a particular article in the Constitution. “People should know their rights, responsibilities and duties. It is not enough that people know their rights. It is important to understand and execute their duties,” the DGP added.

Written in Hindi, it took four to five months for the Director-General of Police to complete the Samvidhan Kavya .

“I have sent soft copies of this book to my friends and batch mates. They have told me that nobody has attempted to write the Constitution in poetry form. It is simple to comprehend,” he said.

The DGP is planning to come out with translations of the book in English, Tamil, Punjabi and Bengali.