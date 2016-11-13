District Election Officer Satyendra Singh Dursawat has cautioned self-help groups (SHGs) and microfinance firms against indulging in malpractice in relation to the upcoming Nellithope by-election.

In a press note, the DEO stated that his office had received complaints alleging that Women’s SHGs and microfinance firms were being utilised by some for distribution of cash or in kind to voters in Nellithope.

The DEO, who convened a meeting of self-help groups and microfinance companies on Saturday, warned them not to engage in such activities, adding that erring firms/groups risk being blacklisted and charged under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The DEO added that adequate measures were in place to ensure a free and fair by-election and promote ethical voting in the Nellithope Assembly constituency.

Erring firms/groups risk being blacklisted and facing criminal charges, he said