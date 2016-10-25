‘Toll-free number for complaints on cyber attacks must’

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has underscored the need for introduction of a toll-free number to receive complaints related to cyber crime.

Releasing the second edition of the National Cyber Crime Reference Hand Book brought out by the National Cyber Safety and Security Standards here on Monday, Ms. Bedi said that cyber crime has become a global crime affecting international security.

“Cyber attacks are worse than nuclear bomb attacks and it is a major technological area to be learnt,” she said.

A toll-free facility should be set up and victims could lodge complaints on cyber crime.

The administration will equip the police in detection of cases , she said.

“Training is very important in handling cyber crimes. There should be no policeman who does not know the nuances of handling cyber crimes.

Members of non-governmental organisations should also have exposure and special courses should be introduced in the curriculum in Universities and colleges, the Lt. Governor said.

Justice S.K. Krishnan, former Member (Judicial) of Cyber Appellate Tribunal and Chairman, National Academic Committee, National Cyber Safety and Security Standards, pointed out that Kerala and Andhra Pradesh had formed special teams in the police force to investigate cyber crimes.

S. Amar Prasad Reddy, Additional Director General, National Cyber Safety and Security Standards and Benildus Nadar, Chairperson, National Cyber Defence Research Centre participated.