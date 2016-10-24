Varieties Galore: Textiles and icons on display at the exhibition organised by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, popularly known as Poompuhar, at Vel Sokkanathan Thirumala Nilayam in Puducherry.— Photo: T. Singaravelou

Products made by over 50 craftsmen from various States are on sale

The annual Poompuhar crafts mela is showcasing the creativity of rural artisans from all over the country in making products that combine utility and aesthetics.

The show, inaugurated by Santosh Babu, chairman and managing director, Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd, is on at the Vel Sokkanathan Thirumana Nilayam till October 27.

A unique feature of the mela is that it allows artisans to engage directly with customers. More than 50 craftsmen from various States are selling their products directly to customers at the event, which is co-hosted by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles.

According to the event’s organisers, these exhibitions are held annually throughout the country and also render marketing assistance through the network of handicrafts showrooms to open up more marketing avenues for the craftsmen community.

The expo features bronze icons, wood carvings, brass lamps, brass artware, Thanjavur paintings and art plates, terracotta, stone carvings, papier mache dolls and rosewood furniture. The showcase also includes jute products, Jaipur paintings, Madurai Sugandi saris, Zari textiles from Varanasi and Rajasthan bedspreads.

A wide range of gemstone jewellery and pearls are also on display.

The organisers are offering Deepavali season discounts across a range of categories.