They say there is no hope that the election will be held in a democratic manner

The local units of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) have decided to boycott the November 19 by-poll for the Nellithope Assembly segment.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, CPI (M) Central Committee member K. Balakrishnan said the by-election was thrust upon the people and there was no hope that the election would be held in a democratic manner. Hence, the party had decided not to put up a candidate or extend support to any candidate.

Taking a divergent stand from its ideological partner, the Communist Party of India, the CPI (M) leader said the ruling Congress party was trying to influence the voters using money power. The AIADMK too was luring voters with money and gifts, he said, taking into account the factors there was no point in putting up a candidate.

When his attention was drawn to the VCK’s decision to extend support to Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and the CPI’s softened stand towards the Congress, he said the CPI (M) had tried to convince both the constituents of the People’s Welfare Front (PWF) to face the by-poll unitedly. However, both the VCK and CPI decided to adopt a different line, he added.

When asked about the political relevance of PWF, he said a decision would be taken after the elections in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. “If such differences persist, there is no point in continuing with the front,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the party would lodge a complaint against the Congress and AIADMK with the Election Commission for distributing money to voters.

In a statement, PMK local unit secretary Gopalakrishnan said the by-election was necessitated due to the lust for power. The ruling party was using money to win the voters in Nellithope. The PMK had earlier taken a stand to contest the by-election but changed its decision after it realised the folly of fighting an election which was “mired in money power,” he said.