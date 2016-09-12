Cities » Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY, September 12, 2016
Updated: September 12, 2016 08:31 IST

Constituency for Narayanasamy: PCC may show its hand this week

V. Narayanasamy
V. Narayanasamy

Nellithope tipped to be CM’s choice though there’s no official word yet

The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) will set the ball rolling to seal a berth for Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in the Legislative Assembly this week, probably coinciding with the release of a booklet highlighting the achievements of his government in the last 100 days on September 13.

Sources in the PCC told The Hindu that the choice of constituency from where Mr. Narayanasamy could seek a mandate to make his maiden entry to the Assembly will be sealed this week, setting off the process for an intense electioneering for what is perceived as a do-or-die battle for Mr. Narayanasamy.

Sources privy to the discussions within the party said the Chief Minister had almost zeroed in on the Nellithope constituency for a multitude of factors, including the demographic profile of the Assembly segment which does not lean towards any caste or religious dominance.

No details given

Though talk about Nellithope as the chosen safe seat was doing the rounds for a long time, it was neither being denied or confirmed by party circles. However, the visit of John Kumar, who represents Nellithope constituency, to New Delhi along with the Chief Minister to meet the top brass within the Congress high command seemed to add credence to the reports.

However, Mr. Narayanasamy refused to divulge any details of the meeting, leaving the Congress president and vice-president to take a final call on his candidature.

“The Chief Minister preferred to contest from another constituency within the town; now it seems he is all set to contest from Nellithope, barring any eleventh-hour change. However, everything has to be finalised by the Congress high command within a few days. The party was waiting for the budget session to get over,” a senior party functionary told The Hindu .

The Nellithope constituency for long was represented by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam only to be wrested by the Congress party in the last Assembly polls. Mr. Kumar defeated two-time AIADMK MLA Om Sakthi Sekar by a margin of about 15,000 votes in the 2016 elections.

