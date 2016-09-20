Congress feels the heat over I-T raids

Chance for Opposition to target CM ahead of by-eleciton

The search by the Income Tax Department at the residence of former Congress legislator A. John Kumar has come at the most inopportune time for the party, which is bracing for a crucial by-election to seal a berth for Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in the Assembly.

The incident, coming just a few days after Mr. Kumar put in his papers as a legislator representing the Nellithope constituency in the Assembly so as to make way for the Chief Minister to face the by-poll, has cast a shadow on a rather non-controversial three-month tenure of the Narayanasamy-led government.

The surprise raids at the residence and office premises of the former MLA, which led to seizure of Rs 1. 6 crore cash, has given enough ammunition for the Opposition to buttress its charges of “trading of cash” for finding a safe seat for the Chief Minister to contest.

The AIADMK has already come out in the open seeking the intervention of Election Commission of India to put on hold the by-poll till the I-T department completes the probe.

Leader of AIADMK in the house A. Anbazhagan told The Hindu that after obtaining due permission from party supremo Jayalalithaa, it would approach the Election Commission to demand postponement of by-election.

On Monday, CPI (M) leaders at a press conference said it sought answers from the government on the raids.

Not just that, within the Congress too there are murmurs of protest over choosing the Nellithope seat, as a section in the party had in the beginning itself opposed seeking ‘support from Mr. Kumar to part with the seat’ because of his controversial past.

“Now for all his (Mr Kumar’s) conduct and actions, the party has to reluctantly defend him as he had “done a favour” to the Chief Minister by vacating the seat. The man has business interests and has courted several controversies in the past,” said a party functionary.

A senior leader said the party has now given a weapon for the Opposition to use against the party during the campaign trail.

The coming days would be crucial for the Chief Minister, as he faces the biggest electoral test of his political career.