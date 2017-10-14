Puducherry

Congress demands probe

Stepping up pressure: K. Lakshminarayanan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister and former legislator Neela Gangadharan at the protest on Friday.   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Seeks BJP chief’s resignation

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday staged a demonstration seeking a probe by the CBI or Enforcement Directorate into the business dealings of Jay Shah, son of the BJP president Amit Shah.

Congress workers staged a demonstration near Ajantha Signal seeking the resignation of Mr. Shah. The workers shouted slogans in demand of an impartial probe. Ever since an online portal carried a story about the turnover of Temple Enterprises owned by Mr. Shah increased by 16,000 times in 2015-16 at around ₹80 crore over the previous, the Congress had been on a warpath with the BJP seeking answers on the business dealings.

The junior Shah had filed a defamation suit against the editor, author and owner of the news website for ₹100 crore. Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan and former legislator Neela Gangadharan attended the demonstration.

