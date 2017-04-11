‘Cong. prompt in addressing grievances’

more-in

T.P.R. Selvame, two-time legislator belonging to N.R. Congress, has put his weight behind the ruling establishment when it comes to quick delivery of services.

Sharing a dais with Mr. Kandasamy at a school function at Lingareddypalayam, Mr. Selvame said the Congress was prompt in attending to grievances raised by legislators.

“Earlier government (N.R. Congress) used to give only assurance about looking into a complaint,” he said.

Mr. Selvame, representing Mannadipet constituency, of late had been showing proximity to the Congress establishment whether it was within the Assembly or outside.

He was the lone member from N.R. Congress to attend an all-party meeting convened by the Congress to discuss the stand-off with Lt. Governor.

He courted controversy for accompanying Education Minister R. Kamalakannan while he toured Mannadipet constituency.

He had used the floor of the Assembly to thank Mr. Kamalakannan for promptly visiting the constituency.