Puducherry

‘Cong. prompt in addressing grievances’

more-in

T.P.R. Selvame, two-time legislator belonging to N.R. Congress, has put his weight behind the ruling establishment when it comes to quick delivery of services.

Sharing a dais with Mr. Kandasamy at a school function at Lingareddypalayam, Mr. Selvame said the Congress was prompt in attending to grievances raised by legislators.

“Earlier government (N.R. Congress) used to give only assurance about looking into a complaint,” he said.

Mr. Selvame, representing Mannadipet constituency, of late had been showing proximity to the Congress establishment whether it was within the Assembly or outside.

He was the lone member from N.R. Congress to attend an all-party meeting convened by the Congress to discuss the stand-off with Lt. Governor.

He courted controversy for accompanying Education Minister R. Kamalakannan while he toured Mannadipet constituency.

He had used the floor of the Assembly to thank Mr. Kamalakannan for promptly visiting the constituency.

Post a Comment
More In Puducherry
politics (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2017 1:33:29 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/cong-prompt-in-addressing-grievances/article17915001.ece

© The Hindu