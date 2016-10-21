PEP TALK:Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi addressing a meeting organised by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management on monsoon preparedness in Puducherry on Thursday.— PHOTO: S.S. KUMAR

She says money will not be distributed post monsoon without ascertaining the bona fides of the beneficiaries

Stressing that money will not be distributed among everyone as compensation after the monsoon, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said compensation would not go to those who do not need it.

Alluding to the previous governments’ move to distribute money as compensation during the floods, Ms. Bedi said: “It is the taxpayers’ money that we are distributing as compensation without knowing if someone needs it or not. This will not be allowed to happen. First, compensation will not go to the people who do not need it,” she said.

She was speaking at the monsoon preparedness meeting organised by the Revenue and Disaster Management on Thursday.

She said that money had to be earned and every penny counted. Hence, it should not be wasted. “Compensation will be paid only when there is no choice and the person needs help,” she added. The Lieutenant Governor said a review of the emergency and safety measures would be conducted after every monsoon and the public servants should write down the lessons learnt to improve their performance in the coming years. “We have the plan in place and even the briefing is done. The leadership is in place. This event is organised to share information on the responsibilities of each department and discuss the expectations and duties of residents’ welfare associations as well,” she added.

She underlined that there was a remarkable recovery in Puducherry governance in the last few months.

As part of the preparedness to tackle north-east monsoon, the following arrangements have been made in coordination with various departments.

Revenue and Disaster Management, Police Department, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Electricity Department, Directorate of Social Welfare, Fire and Rescue Services, Transport and Health and Family Welfare Departments presented briefed on their preparedness.