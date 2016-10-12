In the wake of the explosion that claimed five lives at a firecracker unit in Thuruvai in Vanur taluk of Villupuram district, Collector L. Subramanian has formed a three-member committee at all the Revenue Divisions under the district. He told The Hindu that the committee will comprise officers from the Revenue and Police Departments and the Fire and Rescue Services at every RDO. They will inspect firecracker units under their jurisdiction.

“We are inspecting the units to find out if any of them is functioning without permit. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and are investigating,” he said.

Five persons were killed and 11 others, including six women, sustained injuries, while making crackers at a unit in Thuruvai on Sunday.

The injured are recuperating at JIPMER.

The committee will be checking if the units to find are functioning without permit