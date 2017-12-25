CM pats Smart City logo team

more-in

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday commended Minister for Town and Country Planning A. Namassivayam, Secretary (Housing and Town Planning) P. Jawahar and their team for having bagged the first place under Innovative Logo for Smart City.

Addressing a press conference, he said that Puducherry was selected among the 130 participants for Business World Smart Cities Conclave and Awards .

Mr. Narayanasamy added that this conclave provided the platform for smart citie’s leaders and innovators to bring forth smart and sustainable ideas. “The different award categories organised by the conclave are Best Smart State, Best Smart City, Innovative Smart Solution award in Mobility, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Environment, Technology, PPP Model, Innovative Logo and Promising CEO of SPV,” he said.

The logo was designed considering the heritage and cultural value of Puducherry and aspirations of citizens. “The logo also represents the bond between Puducherry and France. It depicts the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, six pillars representing the war trophy of Gingee Fort, the first lighthouse on the eastern coast, the statue of Dupleix, Pondicherry – the name given by French rulers, the Bay of Bengal and unique maritime identity, high quality cotton fabric, the Aayi Mandapam, the grid patterned streets planed by Danes and built by the French and the bicycle friendly city,” Mr. Narayanasamy explained.

₹94 crore distributed

The Chief Minister said the government distributed ₹94 crore to 210 families which had lost land for bypass and for the national highways in Mahe. “A trauma care centre has been built along the national highway in Mahe,” he added.

The Chief Minister released the 2018 calendar with information on medicinal plants and government diary. “This year, we have saved up to ₹20 lakh in keeping the calendar and diary simple, informative and elegant,” said Mr. Namassivayam. Raj Bhavan MLA K. Lakshminarayanan and Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar were present.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the SpiceJet had sought permission to run another flight service to Hyderabad from Puducherry. “We have received requests from Indigo and Air Odisha as well. Though the Air Odisha has not sent a formal request to us directly but to the Central government, we would discuss this with the Union Ministers when we are visiting Delhi in the coming week,” he said.

He added that during the south Indian Chief Ministers’ meet held recently, he had requested the Tamil Nadu government to provide them land for the airport. “We have also sent letter to the Tamil Nadu government but we have not received any reply,” said the Chief Minister.