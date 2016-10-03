Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and other dignitaries pay floral tributes to Gandhiji at the Gandhi Square, Beach Road, on Sunday.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Prayers, floral tributes, patriotic songs and messages of peace marked the celebrations of Gandhi Jayanthi across Puducherry and its enclaves on Sunday.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy led the floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and a portrait of the Father of the Nation at Gandhi Square on Beach Road.

Among the dignitaries present were Speaker V. Vaithilingam, PWD Minister A. Namassivayam, Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan, Deputy Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu, Government Whip R.K.R. Anantharaman, secretaries, District Collector Satyendra Singh Dursawat and government secretaries.

Rendering of bhajans and patriotic songs by teachers of Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam preceded the tributes. AINRC leaders led by former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy also paid tributes. In Mahe enclave, Welfare Minister M. Kandhasamy, Ramachandran, MLA, S. Manickadeepan, Regional Administrator, and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to the statue of the Mahathma Gandhi.

NLC India Limited celebrated the 147th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with various programmes at Neyveli.

The day-long celebrations began with the garlanding of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at Township Administration Office premises, Block-10, by Sarat Kumar Acharya, NLC CMD. A rendering of the devotional song “Ramdhun” by the members of Neyveli Ladies Club followed.

Later, CMD, functional directors, senior officials, employees of NLC I, engaged in cleaning activities along with teachers and school children at Mahatma Gandhi statue premises, Main Bazaar Block-19, as part of Swachh Bharath Mission.

The celebrations at the Learning & Development Centre Block-20 started with the singing of Gandhiji’s favorite song “Vaishnava Janatho” by the members of Ladies Club. Later, scriptures from the Bhagavad Gita, Holy Bible, Holy Quran, Thirukkural and Naladiyar were read out by representatives from Ramakrishna Seva Sangam, Indian Christian Cultural Association, Neyveli Muslim Jamaath, and Neyveli United Tamil Association.