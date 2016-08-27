Government in the dark about mode of admission, counselling process

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday told the Assembly that the government was making efforts to get proper clarification from the Centre on National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) admission.

Replying to a question on the issue raised by the AIADMK, he said by the time NEET was introduced the government had managed to get 283 seats as government quota from private medical colleges and deemed universities.

There were no details available with the administration regarding the number of students who had appeared for NEET and those who had cleared.

The Central Board of Secondary Education was requested to provide details, he said, adding that apart from the stipulation on the 15 per cent government quota there was no clarity on the mode of admission.

The Union Health Ministry had only issued a notification stating that there should be joint counselling and government officials should be part of the process. However, the notification was silent on what capacity the officials would take part in the counselling process.

As soon as the Chief Minister ended his reply, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao rose to make certain clarifications, to which the AIADMK members, who by the time had resumed their seats, raised objections.

With Ministers A. Namassivayam, R Kamalakannan and government whip R.K.R Anantharaman coming to Mr. Rao’s defence, the House witnessed noisy scenes. A stern warning by the Speaker put the House back into order.

Mr. Rao said he had written to the Centre and convened several meetings with representatives of medical colleges and parents association. The government would take all steps to protect the interest of students here.

Walkout

The opposition AIADMK staged a walkout in the Assembly after Speaker V. Vaithilingam refused to take up an adjournment motion moved by the party seeking a debate on the plight of students who have cleared the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET)

As soon as the House met, AIADMK legislative party leader A. Anbazhagan was on his feet urging the Chair to take up the motion. As the Speaker refused permission, Mr. Anbazhagan made a short speech criticising the government’s reluctance to come clean on its stand about the NEET exam.

The government was unaware of the number of students who had appeared for the exam and those who had cleared. There was “total confusion,” in admitting students to the private medical colleges. The students were kept in the dark on the mode the management would adopt to fill the seats, he said.

The AIADMK leader sought to know on what basis Health Minister approached the Centre seeking 10 per cent of the seats. After the Speaker failed to heed the AIADMK request for taking up the adjournment motion, party legislators staged a walkout.