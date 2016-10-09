Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday termed the Union government’s refusal to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) objectionable and said it was a clear indication of the Centre’s intention to block the flow of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Addressing reporters, he said the Centre had taken a negative stand despite the order of the Supreme Court to constitute the CMB. This showed that the Centre was reluctant to constitute the Board and release water to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The Karnataka government also failed to abide by the Supreme Court order to release water to Tamil Nadu. Mr. Narayanasamy said if the CMB was constituted, it would help share the water proportionately among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.