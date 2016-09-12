Members of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, staging a protest inside the Karnataka Bank on Mission Street against the attack on Tamils in Karnataka, in Puducherry, on Monday. Photo: S.S. Kumar

They were in protesting over Karnataka’s attitude on the Cauvery issue and to condemn attacks on Tamils in the neighbouring State.

As many as 30 persons owing allegiance to various Pro-Tamil outfits were arrested when they attempted to lay siege to the Karnataka Bank located at Mission Street here to register their protest over Karnataka’s attitude on the Cauvery issue and to condemn attacks on Tamils in the neighbouring State.

The agitators belonging to various Tamil outfits took out a rally from Jawaharlal Nehru Street to lay siege to Karnataka Bank. However, the police placed barricades at Mission Street and Kosakadai Street junction to prevent them from marching towards the bank.

The protestors burnt the posters of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and raised slogans against the Karnataka Government for failing to take action against protestors for unleashing attacks on Tamils and establishments owned by them in the State. The protestors were arrested and taken in a police bus.

Tension mounted as another group of protestors belonging to the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) barged into the bank. The protestors waving brooms banged on the counters and the furniture in the bank.

The customers and bank staff panicked and ran helter-skelter for safety. The police intervened and arrested the agitators. A huge posse of police personnel has been deployed in front of the bank to prevent any untoward incident.