The local unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has criticised the Congress government here for its failure to bring the high-level technical committee, headed by Central Water Commission chairman G.S. Jha, to assess the ground realities in Karaikal, which is entitled to 7 tmcft of water as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 2007.

Karaikal ignored

Secretary of the local unit of AIADMK A. Anbazhagan told presspersons here on Friday that while the technical team toured the Cauvery basin areas in Tamil Nadu, the team skipped Karaikal as the territorial administration failed to take any steps to bring the technical committee to Karaikal.

He demanded an apology by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for his failure to bring the team to Karaikal.