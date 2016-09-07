AIADMK Legislators holding placards staged a walkout from the Puducherry Assembly on Tuesday protesting against the Karnataka Government for not abiding by the Supreme Court order on Cauvery issue. Photo: Special Arrangement

AIADMK stages walkout after the chair turned down request to table a resolution on the issue

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday assured the House that the government would spare no efforts to ensure that farmers of Karaikal region get their due share of Cauvery water, even as the AIADMK members staged a walkout over the refusal of the Chair to table a resolution on the issue in the House.

Replying to the plea made by AIADMK legislators led by A. Anbalagan, when the House resumed its sitting on Tuesday, Mr. Narayanasamy said the government would never let down the ryots of Karaikal region.

Earlier, Mr. Anbalagan wanted the government to table a resolution to condemn the negative stand of the Congress-headed Karnataka government in releasing water to Tamil Nadu, even as the Supreme Court had given directions in this regard. Mr. Anbalagan said the government should either condemn the Karnataka government or persuade the Centre to prevail upon Karnataka to act in consonance with the Supreme Court order, he said.

Replying to the AIADMK legislator, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the Puducherry government had filed an implementation petition seeking release of 6 tmc of Cauvery water by Karnataka to Karaikal region as an interim arrangement. The petition was filed after the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court on the issue.

Expressing displeasure over the government for not introducing any resolution in the House, all the four AIADMK legislators staged a walkout.

Replying to another question raised by Congress MLA E. Theepanjan, Mr. Narayanasamy announced that the land acquired for establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Karasur and Sedurapet villages would be used for automobile spare parts manufacturing, a software park and an apparel park.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the government had acquired land for the SEZ project, but the Centre scrapped it. The previous AINRC government decided to use the land for the Smart City project. But this proposal too was rejected by the Centre.

The land is with the Puducherry Industrial Promotion Investment and Development Corporation (PIPDIC) and it would be used for manufacturing automobile spare parts, setting up a software park and an apparel park, he added. The government has decided to include both Puducherry and Oulgaret municipalities for the Smart City project.