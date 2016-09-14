Unidentified persons broke into the house of a businessman and escaped with cash and jewellery at Kalitheerthankuppam near here.

According to police, Yasil Khan, a printing press owner and resident of Kalitheerthankuppam, had gone to Kariamanickam along with his family on the occasion of Bakrid. On Tuesday morning, Khan’s neighbours called and informed him that the front door of his house was found damaged and open.

Seven sovereigns

The police quoted Khan as saying that on return he found seven sovereigns of jewellery and a sum of Rs.13,000 missing. A case has been registered.