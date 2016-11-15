With much at stake for both Congress and AIADMK, candidates are locked in one of the fiercest poll battles the Union Territory has witnessed

With just three days left for the curtain to come down on the intensely fought by-poll campaign for the Nellithope Assembly seat, the contenders for the seat, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and AIADMK nominee Om Sakthi Sekar, are leaving no stone unturned in their effort to secure a victory.

The stakes are high not just because the outcome would decide the political fortunes of Mr. Narayanasamy, but also because the result would have a bearing on the stability of the Congress government that came to power with 15 seats in a 30-member House. The Congress runs the government with the support of two DMK members.

Knowing fully well the significance of the election, the Chief Minister’s camp had started the preliminary election work from the time he was, as some within the Congress felt, para dropped by the Congress high command for the post overlooking rival claimants or concerns expressed by a few elected representatives of the party.

In fact, the party’s election machinery was ready to hit the ground running the day the Election Commission announced the date for the by-poll.

Into the last leg of the campaign, the Chief Minister has turned the focus on street-corner meetings and another round of door- to- door visits to personally meet the voters. According to some of the campaign managers, the Chief Minister had completed much of the electioneering work, including meeting influential sections of people from the constituency, before the announcement of date.

“Our campaign was nearly in full swing even before the announcement of the date. Now, we are giving only the final push to improve the majority,” said a close confidant of the Chief Minister.

Though relatively late off the blocks, the AIADMK picked up the campaign momentum after it got the support of the principal Opposition party the All India N R Congress.

For the AIADMK nominee Mr. Sekar, the by-election comes barely months after he lost the battle to A. John Kumar in the Assembly elections. It is not just an opportunity to avenge the defeat but to be a catalyst in shifting the balance of power in the House, and hopefully, even bringing about a change in government as is being touted by his supporters in the constituency.

Mr. Sekar, an ex-serviceman, was a political novice when he was fielded by the AIADMK in 2001 Assembly polls against DMK heavyweight and former Chief Minister R. V Janakiraman. Mr. Sekar not only won the first election he contested but also trounced Mr. Janakiraman in 2006 polls. No wonder, the AIADMK high command had reposed faith in his ability to take on the big guns despite the debacle in the 2016 Assembly elections. Taking into account the significance of the election, AIADMK had marshalled all its resources, including the service of party cadre from neighbouring districts and that of Tamil Nadu Ministers for the election work.

As the campaign slowly inching towards a close amid charges and counter-charges of bribe being paid to voters, both the candidates have made the battle one of the fiercest ever fought in the electoral history of the Union Territory.

While a win would certainly strengthen the hands of Mr. Narayanasamy and quieten his critics within the party and the Opposition, should the result go the other way, there is a strong possibility that the UT would be pushed into another phase of politically volatility.