U.T. records highest numbers for fourth consecutive year

Speakers who addressed a seminar on “Adolescents and Emerging Adults: Potential and Risk” here on Thursday stressed the need for a retrospective study to find out the reason for the high suicide rate in Puducherry.

Participating in a seminar organised by Alumni Association of Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences (MTPG&RIHS), Sibnath Deb, Director in-charge, Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University, said that youngsters were the main victims of suicide in India and data showed that the southern region was the most vulnerable.

As per the ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India in 2014’ published by the National Crime Records Bureau of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Puducherry, has a rate of 40.4 as against the national average of 10.6. The rate refers to the number of suicides per one lakh population.

The Union Territory recorded the highest rate of suicides for the fourth consecutive year, he said, adding that a detailed retrospective study was necessary to take up corrective measures. In India, nearly 37 per cent of the suicide cases fall below the age group of 30 years. He highlighted the need to bring down the alcohol consumption and the need for a healthy and congenial environment for children to grow up in.

Devi R. Nithya from the Department of Physiology in JIPMER highlighted the psychological factors leading to depression and suicide.

While anti-depressants help to a certain extent, physical exercise and yoga can help fight depression, she said.

R.Murali, Dean, MTPG&RIHS, said it was important to understand what causes depression and what can be done to prevent suicide.